COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A long-time Democratic activist and consultant is entering the race for South Carolina governor.

Charleston businessman Phil Noble told The Associated Press on Tuesday he’s running to change the system. Noble says South Carolina “is an amazing state with terrific potential,” but a dysfunctional government is keeping its residents from having all the things they deserve.

Noble plans a formal announcement Wednesday, guaranteeing the Democrats will have a primary in June. He joins Columbia state Rep. James Smith, who announced last week.

Noble is president of South Carolina New Democrats, a group founded by former Gov. Richard Riley. Noble has pushed for education reforms with nonprofits including One Laptop per Child.

He ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 1994 and lost a bid in 2011 for state Democratic Party chairman.