LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Three out of four members of Maine’s congressional delegation favor a ban on “bump stocks” like the device used by the Las Vegas gunman to turn semi-automatic weapons into rapid-fire guns.

The Sun-Journal reports independent Sen. Angus King, Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree all favor bans. Debate over the devices comes after 58 people were killed and nearly 500 people were injured during a Las Vegas music festival.

King said the bump stock shouldn’t have been legalized. A spokesman for Poliquin said the congressman thinks the bump stock modification should be “more closely regulated.” Chellie wrote on Twitter that she’s a co-sponsor of a bill to ban the devices.

A representative for Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the senator believes the use of bump stocks “warrants further examination.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that 58 people were killed by a gunman in Las Vegas, not 50.