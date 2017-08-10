Rep. Mia Love of Utah, the only black, female Republican in Congress, slammed Michelle Obama’s “divisive” comments last week on the GOP’s lack of diversity.

Ms. Lovesaid on “Fox & Friends” that Mrs. Obama is playing “identity politics” by claiming the Republican Party consists of all white men.

“Sadly, this is identity politics,” the Utah Republican said Saturday. “I don’t know if she noticed, but I am not white and I am not a male.”

“This is the way that Democrats try and win elections instead of winning on the policies that actually help the American people and unite us,” she said. “This is absolutely divisive language. It’s not language that unifies us as Americans.”

Mrs. Obama made headlines last week after she claimed that the Republican Party is “all men, all white,” and noted that “people don’t trust politics” because the lack of diversity in Congress. The former first lady said women and minorities will probably “continue to struggle” unless there’s a major shakeup in Congress and more white men become willing to give up their seats.

Ms. Love said the comments are “incredibly ironic and hypocritical” given that leading Democrats, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, tried to unseat Ms. Love with Doug Owens, a white Democratic male, during last year’s elections.

“This is about the narrative for them and about winning elections through divisive politics instead of uniting people,” Ms. Love said. “I don’t fit in a box. I don’t want to fit in a box that somebody tells me I have to fit into. I am a wife. I’m a mother. I’m a Utahan. I am a black Republican who cares about America and cares about all people.

“I’m going to continue with my positive, unifying language and try and do everything I can to help our future generations,” she added.