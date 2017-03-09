PRO FOOTBALL

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says offensive line coach Chris Foerster seemed so focused on the team that he would often be at work by 4 a.m. Then a video surfaced that rocked Foerster’s reputation and cost him his job.

The 55-year-old assistant coach resigned, apologized and said he was seeking medical help after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting three lines of white powder at a desk.

Hours after the video was posted on Facebook, Foerster announced his departure in a statement released by the team.

The 56-second video was first posted to the Facebook page of model Kijuana Nige on Sunday night. It’s unclear when and where the video was shot, and it was deleted Monday.

Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined Gase’s staff in Miami last year.

UNDATED (AP) - Y.A. Tittle, the Hall of Fame quarterback and 1963 NFL Most Valuable Player, has died. He was 90.

His family confirmed to LSU, where Tittle starred in college, that he passed away Sunday night at Stanford Hospital near his home in Atherton, California.

Known as “The Bald Eagle” as much for his sturdy leadership as his prematurely receding hairline, Tittle played 17 seasons of pro football. He began with the All-America Football Conference’s Baltimore Colts in 1948 and finished with the NFL’s New York Giants. He played 10 years in between with the San Francisco 49ers, but had his greatest success in New York, leading the Giants to three division titles in four years in a remarkable late-career surge.

PRO BASKETBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The 76ers have put their trust in Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia bet its future on Embiid, signing one of the more talented, yet injury-prone, players in the game to a league maximum contract extension.

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Embiid and the Sixers have agreed on a $148 million, five-year extension and it could reach even more if the 7-foot center reaches certain incentives. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract has not been officially announced.

The extension starts with the 2018-19 season. He’ll make $6.1 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

SPORTS MEDIA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - ESPN suspended anchor Jemele Hill for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, a black co-host of the 6 p.m. broadcast of “SportsCenter,” received backlash last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist” in a series of tweets that referenced the president’s comments about a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump later suggested that NFL players be fired for not standing during the national anthem. In tweets on Sunday, Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill suggested on Twitter that fans who disagree with Jones should boycott the team’s advertisers and not buy the team’s merchandise.