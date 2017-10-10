LOWELL, Ind. (AP) - Residents in northwest Indiana are concerned about recreational gunfire, saying the bullets are loud and often come too close to homes.

Many homes are being built in areas that were once open, rural tracts of woodland and farms, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported . One local resident said a bullet entered his home, while another said the noise coming from people target shooting is getting out of hand.

“All day, and occasionally three or four people blasting away at all times,” Lowell resident Duane Ward said. “During the weekend, there is gunfire everywhere.”

An ordinance in Lake County prohibits discharging a firearm for target shooting or practice shooting within 200 feet of a subdivision with lots that are an acre or less.

Ward said the ordinance allows shooting too close to homes and has asked Lake County Councilman Eldon Strong’s office to review local ordinances. Ward stressed that he’s not suggesting people shouldn’t be able to target shoot.

“I’m saying you have to have the acreage to do it on. What is it going to take, someone getting killed?” he said.

Most cities and towns in the area have ordinances that ban discharging weapons in city limits unless it’s for personal protection. State law oversees restrictions on gun possession and ownership, while firearm discharge regulations are typically set by localities.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com