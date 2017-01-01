ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders have signed cornerback Demetrius McCray.

McCray filled the roster spot Tuesday that opened after defensive tackle Darius Latham was suspended for four games for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

McCray had spent training camp with Seattle and was waived with an injury designation last month. He previously played 46 games with Jacksonville from 2013-15.

The Raiders have been dealing with injuries at cornerback with David Amerson (concussion) and Gareon Conley (shin) missing last week’s game with injuries and Antonio Hamilton leaving the game against Baltimore with a knee injury.

