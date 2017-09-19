During Monday Night Football, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was clearly playing hurt against the Chicago Bears. Bradford had missed the previous three games with a knee injury and was just 5-for-11 in the first half for 36 yards.

Watching the game, former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in with a piece of advice.

Gotta get Bradford out for his own safety trust me I know the feeling — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2017

The Vikings ended up pulling Bradford, but coach Mike Zimmer announced after the game that the quarterback had aggravated his injury.

Griffin, of course, had multiple knee surgeries in the past. He tore his ACL during the Redskins’ 2012 playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. In college, Griffin also tore his ACL.

Former Redskins coach Mike Shanahan was criticized for his handling of Griffin during the Seattle playoff game, which is what Griffin could be referring to with “trust me I know the feeling.”

The Vikings beat the Bears, 20-17.