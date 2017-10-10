MONONGAHELA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania wrestling program has been banned from using school facilities after the coach described high school football players as “thugs” in a Facebook post.

Ringgold Youth Wrestling Coach Doug Conroy tells WTAE-TV (http://bit.ly/2yCrMwd ) he used the term in reference to two players accused of a locker room brawl. He says his use of the term had nothing to do with race.

The Ringgold School District has banned the Lil Rams Wrestling team from using school facilities until the program removes Conroy from his coaching position.

Conroy says the district has rushed to judge his statements.

The Ringgold superintendent has declined to comment.

