Stephen K. Bannon said Monday that he plans to challenge “every Republican incumbent” in the 2018 race, except for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“There’s a coalition coming together that is going to challenge every Republican incumbent, except for Ted Cruz,” he said on Fox News.

Mr. Bannon, former White House chief strategist, said he is assembling a grassroots effort to take on incumbents who have not supported President Trump’s agenda, while pushing candidates who do promise to support Mr. Trump.

“Remember, I said I’m going after the Republican establishment, and we are going to go after them,” he said, also mentioning Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker’s comments over the weekend. Mr. Corker, a Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, accused the president of being unfit for office.

Mr. Bannon said it’s comments like that that will fuel his efforts, referring to Mr. Corker as the “globalist clique on Capitol Hill”