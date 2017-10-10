NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on the first debate in the New Jersey governor’s race (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Democrat Phil Murphy says he didn’t ask for or get a “dime” from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein during a debate with his GOP rival in New Jersey’s gubernatorial campaign.

But his Republican opponent Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has called him a “coward” for failing address the Weinstein scandal until after her campaign raised the issue on Tuesday.

The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics says Weinstein and his family have given more than $1.4 million in political donations since 1992, nearly all to Democrats.

Murphy also called on Democrats to return any contributions from Weinstein, who’s accused of sexually harassing or assaulting a dozen women.

Murphy and Guadagno are clashing in their first debate in Newark before the Nov. 7 election. GOP Gov. Chris Christie is barred from seeking re-lection because of term limits.

___

7:30 p.m.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH’-noh) are sparring over property taxes in the first debate of their campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

The candidates debated Tuesday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

Murphy is a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive. He did not directly answer whether he would support renewing an expiring 2 percent cap on what some police and fire officials can get in labor contract disputes.

Guadagno favors extending the cap. She cites a report released by the Christie administration that said the cap saved taxpayers nearly $3 billion.

Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits.

___

12:10 a.m.

The two top party candidates to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie are facing off in the first debate of the campaign.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno are set to take the stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Tuesday.

The 7 p.m. debate will be broadcast on ABC stations in New York and Philadelphia.

Murphy, a former Obama administration ambassador to Germany and Goldman Sachs executive, holds a lead in public polls and has more cash than his opponent.

Guadagno served as Christie’s top deputy since they were elected in 2009.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits.

Five third-party and independent candidates are on the ballot, but didn’t reach the $430,000 fundraising threshold to participate..