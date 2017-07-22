Sen. Tim Kaine said Tuesday that Sen. Bob Corker is not alone in questioning President Trump’s fitness for office, even on the Republican side.

“If you look at over the last couple months, Republicans who have pushed back against the president, whether it was over health care or other issues, you see that Bob Corker isn’t by himself,” Mr. Kaine, Virginia Democrat, said on CNN.



“But I will tell you that in the halls of the Senate, the conversations about the president’s judgments, they take place all the time, and they have been for months now,” he added.

Mr. Kaine co-chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with Mr. Corker, Tennessee Republican, and said he knows him well.

“He’s a patriotic, reasonable person, and he’s expressing a concern that is shared by an awful lot of members of the Senate, even Republican members,” he said.

Mr. Corker slammed Mr. Trump in a New York Times interview Sunday night after the two got into a heated exchanged on social media. He accused Mr. Trump of treating the office of the presidency like a “reality show” and that his actions toward other nations could put the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

Mr. Kaine also addressed the sexual harassment situation with ousted Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein was a big donor to Mr. Kaine and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign last year, as well as several other Democratic candidates.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I think it’s low-life behavior. Hillary Clinton speaks out against sexual harassment often. I’m sure she’ll have a word to say when the time is right for her. I’m not anybody’s press secretary,” Mr. Kaine said.

When asked if the money should be returned, Mr. Kaine said it was “over” and the money already “spent,” but that the focus should be on calling out such behavior.

Mrs. Clinton has yet to comment on the allegations.