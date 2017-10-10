President Trump said Tuesday that Republican critic Sen. Bob Corker is wrong with his assertion that the president is putting the U.S. on a path to “World War III.”

“We were on the wrong path before,” Mr. Trump said when reporters asked him about the Tennessee Republican’s criticism.

Mr. Corker is the retiring chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“If you look over the last 25 years through numerous administrations, we were on a path to a very big problem — a problem like this world has never seen,” Mr. Trump said during a meeting with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. “We’re on the right path right now, believe me.”

Mr. Kissinger said he was meeting with the president “at a moment when the opportunity to build a constructive, peaceful world order is very great.”

Noting that Mr. Trump departs early next month for a visit to China, South Korea and other Asian nations, Mr. Kissinger said the trip “will make a big contribution to progress and peace and prosperity.”

Asked if his growing feud with Mr. Corker will imperil the president’s tax-reform plan in Congress, Mr. Trump replied, “I don’t think so.”

“The people of this country want tax cuts,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re the highest-taxed nation in the world. People want to see reductions in their taxes.”

He also confirmed that he intends to sign an executive action later this week to address health care problems under Obamacare, since the Senate has been unable to approve a bill.

“They’ll be able to buy [policies], they’ll be able to cross state lines,” Mr. Trump said of consumers.