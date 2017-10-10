President Trump was jesting when he suggested he’s smarter than Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, his spokeswoman said Tuesday.

“He made a joke, nothing more than that,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. Trump hosted Mr. Tillerson for lunch at the White House on Tuesday with Defense Secretary James Mattis. Mrs. Sanders said they had “a great visit.”

Mr. Trump told an interviewer that he would win an IQ contest with Mr. Tillerson, who reportedly referred to the president in July as a “moron.”