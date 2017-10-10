The White House said Tuesday the NFL should respect the U.S. flag and the national anthem because numerous football stadiums have been built with the help of taxpayers.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “billions of taxpayer dollars” have subsidized the construction of stadiums around the league with state and local tax breaks.

“Is it really too much to expect they show respect for the American flag?” she asked.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that the NFL is “getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!”