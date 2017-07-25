The Boy Scouts of America’s board of directors unanimously approved a plan on Wednesday to open Cub Scouts to girls and establish a new program that will allow girls to become Eagle Scouts.

“We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children,” Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s chief scout executive, said in a statement. “We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders.”

Beginning in 2018, individual Cub Scouts packs will be given the choice of expanding to include girls and boys dens. Dens will remain single-gender.

The organization plans to have a program in place by 2019 to allow older girls to advance through the scouting curriculum and become Eagle Scouts.

Randall Stephenson, BSA’s national board chairman, said the group’s “record of producing leaders with high character and integrity is amazing.”

“I’ve seen nothing that develops leadership skills and discipline like this organization,” Mr. Stephenson said in a statement. “It is time to make these outstanding leadership development programs available to girls.”

The decision comes after months of outreach from the Boy Scouts to find out if families wanted the program to be opened up to girls. Citing internal surveys, the scouts said Asian and Hispanic families are particularly interested in activities that include the whole family.

The Girl Scouts of the USA has been critical of the plan, accusing the Boy Scouts of attempting to poach their recruits.

“For more than 100 years, our organizations have worked in a respectful and complimentary manner, and we have been mutually supportive of one another’s mission to serve America’s youth,” GSUSA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan wrote in a letter in August. “It is therefore unsettling that BSA would seek to upend a paradigm that has served both boys and girls so well through the years by moving forward with a plan that would result in fundamentally undercutting Girl Scouts of the USA.”