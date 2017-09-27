Conservative groups called for Senate leadership to step aside at an event Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“The government is still spending far more than it takes in, and we have no reason to believe Republicans are willing to fight to reduce the size of government,” Jenny Beth Martin, head of Tea Party Patriots, said at a press conference.

“For nine months, our supporters have been urging Republicans in Congress to do one simple thing: Keep your promises,” she said. “Those pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

The group is calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “step aside” saying that he hasn’t delivered on any of his promises including Obamacare repeal, appointing conservative judges or delivering on tax reform.

“You and the rest of your leadership team were given the majority because you pledged to stop the steady flow of illegal immigration,” the Tea Party Patriots said in a joint letter with other conservative groups to Mr. McConnell’s office on Wednesday. “You’ve done nothing. You pledged to reduce the size of this oppressive federal government. You have done nothing. You pledged to reduce, and ultimately eliminate the out-of-control deficit spending that is bankrupting America. You have done nothing. You promised to repeal Obamacare, ‘root and branch.’ You’ve done nothing. You promised tax reform. You’ve done nothing.”

Senate Conservatives Fund, Freedom Works and For America leaders also signed off on the letter, which included Sens. John Cornyn, Roy Blunt, John Thune and John Barrasso as well.

The mounting frustration with establishment Republicans was evidenced in the Alabama special election last month, when Sen. Luther Strange, the incumbent appointed to the seat after Jeff Sessions became attorney general, lost to firebrand conservative and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Mr. Moore was backed by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, while Mr. Strange was backed by President Trump and the Republican establishment.