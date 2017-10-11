SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The cougar mascot at Mormon-owned Brigham Young University has become a social media sensation thanks to a video of him dancing to a hip hop song at a football game with the college dance team.

The video from Cosmo the Cougar’s Friday night’s performance to the song “Rolex” by Ayo & Teo has been shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xy7PGT) that the BYU dance team, the Cougarettes, isn’t revealing the mascot’s identity other than saying it’s a man with no formal dance training who is a senior at the university.

Much of the intrigue seems to come from a perception that Mormons don’t dance like the mascot does in the video. Cougarette captain Shaye Edwards laughs at that idea, saying, “Do they really think that we don’t dance at BYU?”

