MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — President Trump promised an audience packed with truckers Wednesday that tax cuts will create jobs and raise wages, moving to blunt the chief criticism that the GOP tax reforms are a giveaway to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

The president went to the heart of a state that was key to his upset win in November to make the appealed to blue-collar workers and small business owners.

“It will be rocket fuel for our economy,” he said on stage surrounded by huge American flags in a hangar at an Air National Guard base just outside Harrisburg.

Mr. Trump described the plan as the centerpiece of his economic plan, which he said was already boosting the economy but needed tax reform to kick it into overdrive.

“It means more jobs, higher pay and lower taxes for middle-income families and American business of every size.”

He accused his Democratic critics of misrepresenting the tax overhaul. He said they “forgot to mention” the proposed expansion of the zero tax bracket, which eliminates taxes on the first $12,000 earned by individuals and$24,000 earned by married couples filing jointly.

“They are not telling you the truth. They pretending there is not a zero rate and it is expanding substantially,” he said.

The White House selected Pennsylvania for the event in part to put pressure on two-term Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, who is up for re-election next year. Mr. Trump hopes to pick up a couple Democratic votes to pad the Republicans’ thin majority in the Senate and avoid the type of failures suffered trying to repeal Obamacare.

Mr. Trump told the crowd that opposing tax cuts would be electoral suicide.

“Sadly the Democrats have become obstructionists,” he said. “They want tot raise your taxes substantially. Open borders and high taxes, that’s not a way to get elected.”

Still, Mr. Casey hasn’t flinched.

In a letter to the president, Mr. Casey denounced the tax plan as a windfall for the very wealthy that will even make some middle-class families pay more.

“I believe moving forward with this partisan proposal will be to the detriment of working Americans across the country who rely on their elected officials to advance sound policy that can increase wages and create jobs for our middle-class families,” wrote the senator.

He cited an review by the Tax Policy Center, a non-partisan Washington think tank, that found 30 percent of Americans making between $50,000 and $150,000 a year could see a tax increase by 2027.

The analysis also determined that 80 percent of the benefits go to the top 1 percent by 2027.

Those figure has been widely cited by Democrats and other detractors.

Not One Penny, a coalition of liberal groups opposed to the GOP reforms, demonstrated outside the state capitol in Harrisburg.

“The vast majority of this money does not go to small business people, it goes to very rich people, it goes to lawyers,” called out Marc Stier, director of the the liberal Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center.

The group also was airing TV ads in the Harrisburg market ahead of the speech.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, said “it would be a miracle” if the plan helped the middle class.

Mr. Schumer got all but three of his Senate Democrats to sign a pledge to oppose any plan that includes any tax cuts for top earners.