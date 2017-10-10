President Trump wanted to increase the U.S. nuclear arsenal nearly “tenfold” at a meeting over the summer, according to a new report published Wednesday.

The NBC News story reported that the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson were present at the meeting and “surprised” by Mr. Trump’s request. After explaining the complications of such a military buildup to the president, officials say there is no expansion planned at this time.

The meeting took place on July 20 and it was as officials were leaving the meeting when Mr. Tillerson reportedly called Mr. Trump a “moron.” Those comments became public last week in a separate NBC News report, but a spokeswoman for the secretary of state denied he ever made such comments. Mr. Tillerson also said at a press conference last week that he would not engage in such “petty nonsense.”

The report also said that any type of nuclear buildup could violate international disarmament treaties going back to former President Ronald Reagan.