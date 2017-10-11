SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Nearly halfway through its season, Syracuse finally has picked its team captains.

Orange coach Dino Babers announced Wednesday that junior quarterback Eric Dungey, senior linebacker Zaire Franklin, and redshirt sophomore punter Sterling Hofrichter were elected by a team vote prior to last week’s game against Pittsburgh.

Senior receiver Steve Ishmael, senior linebacker Parris Bennett, and junior snapper Matt Keller were voted co-captains of their respective units.

Franklin is just the three-time captain in 128 years of football at Syracuse. He joins Robert Adams, a three-year starter at middle linebacker from 1894-96.

Prior to the vote, captains had rotated on a game-by-game basis for the first five weeks of the season.

The Orange (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) host second-ranked Clemson (6-0, 4-0) on Friday night.