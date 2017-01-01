PHILADELPHIA (4-1) at CAROLINA (4-1)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Philadelphia 3-2, Carolina 3-2

SERIES RECORD - Eagles lead 6-4

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Eagles 27-17, Oct. 25, 2015

LAST WEEK - Eagles beat Cardinals 34-7; Panthers beat Lions 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Eagles No. 3, Panthers No. 5

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (10)

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (2), PASS (29)

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (19), PASS (17)

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Eagles, Panthers and Packers tied for best record in NFC at 4-1. Falcons are 3-1. … Eagles first in NFL in third-down efficiency (53.4 percent); Panthers second (50 percent). … Eagles 4-1 for first time since 2014. … Last time Eagles played at least three of first five games on road and started 4-1 or better was 1954 (4-1). … Eagles have scored on opening possession in four of five games. …Eagles have scored at least 20 points in nine consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … QB Carson Wentz has six TDs on third down. Wentz is only QB to have multiple games with a perfect passer rating on third down this season. … Wentz has completed 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) red-zone passes for 106 yards, seven TDs, no picks. … Zach Ertz leads all NFL TEs in receptions (32), yards receiving (387) and receiving first downs (20). … K Jake Elliott has made eight straight field goals, averaging 44.5 yards. … Average age of Panthers roster is 27. Team has 12 players at least 30 years old. … Panthers QB Cam Newton has completed 77 percent of passes for 671 yards, six TDs and one INT in last two games, both road wins. … Newton has both Carolina TDs rushing in 2017. … Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey leads Panthers with 27 receptions. … WR Devin Funchess has three TD catches in last two games. … TE Ed Dickson had career-high 175 yards receiving last week vs. Lions. … Panthers had six sacks last week against Lions’ Matthew Stafford. … Panthers DE Julius Peppers needs one sack to become fifth player in NFL history to reach 150. … Panthers have been outscored 41-13 in fourth quarter… Fantasy Tip: Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin could have big game with teams focusing more now on Funchess, McCaffrey and Dickson.

