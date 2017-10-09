Ed Gillespie said Wednesday that he will not allow sanctuary cities to be established in Virginia if he’s elected governor.

“The point I made to my opponent, the lieutenant governor, who voted against a ban on sanctuary cities, and in the debate, would not say that he would ban them even if they were established here in the commonwealth — I want to prevent them from ever being established,” Mr. Gillespie, Republican gubernatorial candidate, said on Fox News, referring to his opponent Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Mr. Gillespie and Mr. Northam faced off in their final debate on Monday and touched on the issue of sanctuary cities and illegal immigrants. Mr. Gillespie said that even immigrants already in the United States want to see tougher enforcement of illegal immigrants, especially regarding gangs such as MS-13 that exert violent control over immigrant communities.

“I know that people who come here legally contribute to our economy and our country and become patriotic Americans, and we’re a welcoming commonwealth here,” he said. “But the fact is when someone commits a violent crime, murder or other violent crime, and they’re here illegally, we need to cooperate with federal authorities and comply with the federal immigration laws, and those people need to be deported.”

The race for Virginia’s next governor is expected to be close in November’s off-year race. It is one of two major races this year that are being cast as a litmus test for President Trump’s agenda so far.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden plans to campaign with Mr. Northam over the weekend and attend a roundtable discussion focused on job development in Virginia.