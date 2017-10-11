Seventeen people have died in at least 22 wildfires that have burned 170,000 acres in Northern California, officials said Wednesday, as firefighters brace for a change of winds to exacerbate one of the deadliest outbreaks of wildfires in that state’s history.

Officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said 11 people died in the Tubbs Fire alone making it the sixth deadliest fire in California history, which burned in Napa and Sonoma counties, covering around 28,000 acres.

In total, at least 3,500 homes and businesses were destroyed in the fires and emergency declarations have been made for eight counties in Northern California, including Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Orange and Solano.

President Trump signed an emergency declaration for counties in California affected by the wildfires, which have grown in ferocity and scope because of hurricane force winds and low humidity. FEMA is instructed to help state and local recovery efforts, and the Red Cross has sheltered more than 2,000 people as of Tuesday.