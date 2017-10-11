OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Houston Nutt’s lawsuit against Ole Miss, its athletic foundation and the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees has been refiled in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

The 46-page complaint, filed Wednesday, centers on an alleged breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing and punitive damages. It states Nutt should receive an “award of compensatory and punitive damages, the costs of this action, attorneys’ fees, and post-judgment interest, and for all other relief deemed proper.”

The Clarion-Ledger reports the original complaint was filed in federal court July 12 but dismissed Aug. 9.

The complaint alleges Hugh Freeze and other Ole Miss officials conducted a misinformation campaign against Nutt, Ole Miss’ coach from 2008 to 2011, when the university received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA’s enforcement staff in January 2016.

