Fox News host Neil Cavuto warned President Trump late Tuesday over escalating tensions with Sen. Bob Corker.

“Last time I checked, you are the president of the United States, so tweeting out these tacky insults just seems beneath you,” Mr. Cavuto said on his show, addressing Mr. Trump directly in his monologue. “You are running out of friends faster than you are running out of time. You might not like Bob Corker, but a lot of senators do, and you need those senators, sir.”

Mr. Cavuto also said that Mr. Trump’s personal attacks jeopardized his own agenda, including his tax reform plan. While he acknowledged some of the president’s ideas are “sound,” he questioned Mr. Trump’s disposition.

“It’s not that some of your ideas aren’t sound, they are,” he said. “It’s that increasingly, this erratic behavior makes me wonder whether you are.”

This is not the first time Mr. Cavuto sounded off about Mr. Trump’s personal tirades and Twitter attacks on Republicans. In June, Mr. Cavuto also called out the president for his “fake news” claims and slamming London Mayor Sadiq Khan for how he handled terrorist attacks in his city. The attacks killed eight people when a van struck a number of pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men then exited the van and began stabbing people in the area.

Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Khan on Twitter for saying there is “no reason to be alarmed.”

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse,” Mr. Trump tweeted at the time.

“Mr. President, it’s not the ‘fake-news media’ that’s your problem. It’s you,” Mr. Cavuto said on his show at the time. “It’s not just your tweeting … it’s your scapegoating. It’s your refusal to see that sometimes you’re the one who’s feeding your own beast — and acting beastly with your own guys.”