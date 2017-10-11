NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - When the government rests its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, the judge will make a crucial ruling on the New Jersey Democrat’s motion to dismiss the charges.

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and other gifts from a wealthy Florida doctor in exchange for pressuring government officials to take actions favorable to the friend’s business interests.

Menendez argued before the trial that the charges should be dropped because they didn’t meet a narrower definition of bribery under a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

The judge said he would wait until after the government presented its case before ruling. The trial is in its sixth week, which is roughly how long prosecutors initially said their case would take.