WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - One of the men arrested in the 2013 shooting death of a disc jockey and activist has been extradited to Pennsylvania from New York.

Twenty-eight-year-old Roberto Battle was arraigned on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-ba-ree) on charges of homicide and conspiracy in the death of Michael Onley. Battle had previously been arrested in New York City.

Prosecutors say Battle and 36-year-old David Nealy did a drive-by shooting after being kicked out of the Outsiders Bar. Onley was gunned down as he left the bar. Police say he was not targeted in the shooting.

Nealy has also been charged with homicide. A message seeking comment from his lawyer wasn’t returned.

Onley, who performed under the name DJ Mo, had rallied against gun violence. His only brother died as a bystander in an unrelated shooting in South Carolina in 2012.

___

This story has been corrected to show Battle’s first name is Roberto, not Robert.