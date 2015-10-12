Rep. Marsha Blackburn said Wednesday that Twitter reconsidered its decision to block her campaign announcement video, and it will now be back on that platform.

“I have to tell you, the American people have risen up, and I said this is our first Senate conservative victory because we stood firm, and Twitter reconsidered and they are going to allow us to put my campaign announcement back up to push it out on their platform, which is exactly what we’re going to do,” Ms. Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, said on Fox News.

Ms. Blackburn’s campaign announcement video included a line about selling “baby body parts,” in reference to a set of leaked video tapes in 2015 that depicted Planned Parenthood representatives allegedly discussing selling fetal tissue and body parts. The group says the videos were edited to create such claims.

Twitter decided to take down the video because of the “inflammatory statement,” which they said would “evoke a strong negative reaction.” But after reviewing the content again, the company decided to allow the video to be promoted.

Ms. Blackburn is running to replace current Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who announced his intention to retire at the end of his current term in 2018. Mr. Corker, a Republican, has been vocal in his criticism of President Trump in recent days, suggesting Mr. Trump’s actions in the realm of foreign policy could put the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

Former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon announced plans to push out establishment Republicans, such Mr. Corker, saying the senator should “resign immediately.” But Ms. Blackburn said she is not part of the establishment.

“I know Steve Bannon well, and what he’s looking for is those that are part of the swamp, part of the establishment, and I’m not,” Ms. Blackburn said. “I stand with the president of the United States when it comes to getting health care done and tax reform and building that wall.”