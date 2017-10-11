BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge has ordered the release of a mugshot taken of the state’s lone congressman after he was convicted of assaulting a reporter on the eve of the special election that put him in office.

Gallatin County District Judge Holly Brown ruled Wednesday that the booking shot of Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte should be made public.

County Attorney Marty Lambert would not release the image without a court order, arguing it is confidential criminal justice information. Several media organizations, including The Associated Press, filed motions asking that the booking shot be released.

Neither Gianforte nor Lambert opposed the release of the photo.

Gianforte pleaded guilty to assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on May 24 as Jacobs sought to question him about health care legislation. Jacobs said Gianforte “body slammed” him.