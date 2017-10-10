After Donald Trump tweeted Roger Goodell is demanding players stand for the national anthem, the NFL fired back.

The NFLreleased a statement Wednesday disputing Trump, without naming him.

“Commentary this morning about the Commissioner’s position on the anthem is not accurate,” the league said. “As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together.

“Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing first-hand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities,” the statement read. “Players from around the league will be in New York next week to meet with owners to continue our work together.”

Trump previously tweeted:

It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

On Tuesday, Goodell sent a letter to all 32 owners addressing the national anthem, saying the league needed to “move past this controversy.”

“Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem,” Goodell said. “It is an important moment in our game.”

NFL owners will meet in New York next week and will discuss the league’s anthem policy.