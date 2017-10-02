ASHBURN — Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday running back Rob Kelley is a “long shot” to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelley missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, suffered during the Redskins’ 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelley is among the amount of banged up Redskins.

In addition to Kelley, tackle Trent Williams (knee), cornerback Josh Norman (rib), linebacker Zach Brown (illness), tackle Ty Nsekhe, (core muscle) and safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) did not participate.

Kelley has rushed for 131 yards in three games this season. The running back previously missed the Redskins’ primetime win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 3 with a rib injury.

Gruden said rookie Samaje Perine will take over as the starter, if Kelley is indeed out. Perine has 143 yards in four games and is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Chris Thompson will remain Washington’s third-down specialist.

Gruden said Perine has been progressing “fine” in his first season.

“I think maybe some of the runs from under center, some of the outside zones and stuff, he’s still feeling his way through some of those cuts and staying on course,” he said. “And that happens to a lot of young backs. A lot of them are so anxious to cut back up into the hole, they don’t read them out all the way. When you’re in the gun, you just press the line of scrimmage and make one cut and go. I think, under center, he’s just got to be a little more patient with his reads.”

Meanwhile, Norman met with doctors again Tuesday for further examination of his fractured rib. Gruden gave the status’ quo, saying Norman’s injury will take time to heal. His initial timeframe was diagnosed as 2-4 weeks.

Regarding Williams, Gruden said the Redskins’ starting left tackle could possibly play against the 49ers. Williams previously received an MRI on his knee and is dealing with soreness.

Gruden said Williams’ status will depend on how he progresses.

“He’s just going to have to get more work tomorrow out there with the trainers, maybe get limited basis in team, and we’ll see where he is Friday and Saturday,” Gruden said.

As for Brown, who wasn’t injured going into the bye week, the linebacker is dealing with a “lingering bug.”

No word if he caught it from Stephen Strasburg.

Gruden said he expects Brown to play.

“I hope so,” Gruden said. “Hopefully it doesn’t linger that long.”