MIAMI (AP) - Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he was pleasantly surprised to be joined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for visits with police and youngsters in an effort to build better community relations.

The collaboration Tuesday came from the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality founded by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Goodell and Dolphins Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas visited two schools and the North Miami Police Department.

The three players have staged national anthem protests, and said they accept the team’s new policy requiring players to stand or wait in the tunnel during the song. In a memo to team owners, Goodell reiterated the league’s belief that everyone should stand for the anthem and outlined plans to highlight efforts of players trying to bring attention to the social issues behind the game-day protests. Goodell said those plans would be presented to owners next week.

