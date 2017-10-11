President Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen, an aide to White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, to lead the Department of Homeland Security, according to several reports.

Ms. Nielsen, who is deputy White House chief of staff, was a top aide to Mr. Kelly when he served as DHS secretary. She moved with him in late July to the White House when he became chief of staff after the ouster of Reince Priebus.

Among others under consideration for the DHS post were Energy Secretary Rick Perry and acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke.