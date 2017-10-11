President Trump said Wednesday that he is taking “tougher” approach on North Korea than some of his advisers and is determined to solve the problem of Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“Perhaps I feel stronger and tougher on that subject than other people,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I listen to everybody, but ultimately my attitude is the one that matters.”

As he prepares to travel to China and South Korea next month, Mr. Trump said he considers North Korea’s missile tests a problem for the entire world.

“Ultimately I will do what’s right for the United States and really what’s right for the world,” the president said. “That’s really a world problem. And it’s a problem that has to be solved.”