COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The attorney for a longtime South Carolina senator accused of pocketing more than $130,000 in campaign donations is asking a judge to dismiss the indictments.

State Sen. John Courson has been suspended since March on charges of using campaign donations for personal expenses and misconduct in office.

His attorney, Rose Mary Parham, argued Thursday that Solicitor David Pascoe has no authority to prosecute Courson. Pascoe is the special prosecutor investigating potential Statehouse corruption.

Parham contends Pascoe’s authority is limited to two legislators named in a state law enforcement report Pascoe used to prosecute former House Speaker Bobby Harrell. Attorney General Alan Wilson handed Harrell’s case to Pascoe.

Pascoe says Wilson used the same arguments unsuccessfully before the state Supreme Court when he tried to fire Pascoe from the probe.