CHICAGO (1-4) at BALTIMORE (3-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chicago 3-2, Baltimore 3-2

SERIES RECORD - Bears lead 3-2

LAST MEETING - Bears beat Ravens 23-20, OT, Nov. 17, 2013

LAST WEEK - Bears lost to Vikings 20-17; Ravens beat Raiders 30-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bears No. 29, Ravens No. 17

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (12), PASS (28).

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (13), PASS (8).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (6), PASS (31).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (23), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Home team has won every game in series. … Bears LB Pernell McPhee played 60 games with Ravens from 2011-14. … Chicago WR Deonte Thompson played initial two years of career with Baltimore. … Bears coach John Fox is 4-2 vs Ravens. … Baltimore QB Joe Flacco is 1-1 vs Chicago with five TDs and two INTs. … Bears’ only win this season is against Pittsburgh, which beat Ravens 26-9. … Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky makes second NFL start, first on road. He went 12 for 25 for 128 yards, one TD and one INT last week. … Bears RB Jordan Howard leads team with 328 yards rushing and Tarik Cohen ranks fifth among NFL RBs with 25 catches. … Chicago is one of eight NFL teams to have four players with multiple sacks, led by Akiem Hicks with four. … Bears LB Danny Trevathan returns from one-game suspension for violent hit vs. Green Bay’s Davante Adams. He leads team with 29 tackles. … Ravens did not allow sack or commit turnover last week. … Ravens are 49-13 when Flacco does not throw INT. … Baltimore WR Mike Wallace needs two catches to reach 500 for career. Teammate Jeremy Maclin is 10 short of 500. … Ravens are 24-4 against NFC at home over past 15 years. They are 55-19 at home under coach John Harbaugh. … Baltimore CB Brandon Carr makes 150th consecutive career start. … Ravens LB C.J. Mosley ranks fifth in NFL with 44 tackles. …. Ravens K Justin Tucker 7 for 9 on FG tries. Only misses were from 59 and 62 yards. … Fantasy Tip: Besides obvious choice of starting Baltimore defense at home against rookie QB, Ravens RB Javorius Allen could excel with Terrance West sidelined with calf injury. Allen ran 21 times for 73 yards and TD last week and leads team with 20 catches.

