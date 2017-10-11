Sen. Ben Cardin said Thursday that “it’s unclear” how Congress will respond if President Trump pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal.

“Let’s make it clear, there’s no indication that Iran has violated the nuclear agreement. The president does not want to sign the certification even though he’s being told by his advisers it’s in our national security interest to do that,” the Maryland Democrat said on MSNBC.

Mr. Cardin, a ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was one of four Senate Democrats who originally opposed the deal in 2015. He has said in the past that although he did not originally agree with the deal, pulling out would not reflect well on the U.S.

“We do know that America’s role internationally will not be as strong as it would be otherwise,” he said. “This is a dangerous decision being made by the president and it’s unclear how Congress will respond.”

The Iran deal lifted sanctions on the country in exchange for a halt on their nuclear program that would be periodically checked by inspectors. Republicans argue it gave Iran all the advantages upfront with no incentive to hold up their end of the deal. Many Democrats also acknowledge that it is not ideal, but say it is better than no deal at all.