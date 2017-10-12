EDISON, N.J. (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is describing a new campaign ad from Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the New Jersey governor’s race as “the return of Willie Horton.”

Biden spoke at a campaign event in Edison alongside Democratic candidate Phil Murphy. He says staff showed him Guadagno’s new TV campaign ad that features Murphy saying he would have “the back” of illegal immigrants.

The ad also says Murphy would have the backs of convicted killers. Murphy has said he wasn’t talking about “heinous” crimes and said those responsible should be prosecuted.

Biden was referring to an explosive 1988 anti-Michael Dukakis ad featuring a black felon. The ad was designed to play on fears of Democrats’ supposedly soft-on-crime policies. They were also condemned as racist.