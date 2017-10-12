HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Democrat county commissioner has joined six other candidates for a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional seat being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy.

Gina Cerilli is in her first term in Westmoreland County, and describes herself as a “moderate Democrat” who is “pro-life, pro-sportsman and pro-union.”

Murphy is resigning effective Oct. 21 after the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his former mistress to get an abortion.

Cerilli joins former Allegheny County Councilman Mike Crossey, Veterans Affairs official Pam Iovino and physician Bob Solomon on the Democratic ticket.

Three Republican state lawmakers are also running: state Rep. Rick Saccone of Allegheny County, and state Sens. Guy Reschenthaler of Allegheny County and Kim Ward of Westmoreland County.

Gov. Tom Wolf must still schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Murphy’s two-year term.