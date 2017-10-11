President Trump said Wednesday the North Korea situation “should’ve been handled 25 years ago.”

“This should’ve been handled 25 years ago, it should’ve been handled 20 years ago, and 10 years ago and five years ago. It should’ve been handled by numerous — not just Obama — but certainly President Obama should’ve taken care of it,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

“Now, it’s at the point where it’s very, very far advanced. Something has to be done. We can’t allow this to happen,” he said.

The situation in North Korea has been escalating with the regime testing more missile launches with the goal of hitting the continental U.S.

Many have criticized Mr. Trump for tweeting about the situation and referring to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man” in his address to the United Nations.

North Korea has been testing nuclear weapons since 2006 with the most recent being in September.