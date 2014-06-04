President Trump praised Pakistan Thursday for helping to gain the release of an American woman and her family held captive by an Islamist terrorist group, saying it’s a sign of growing respect for the U.S. under his leadership.

Mr. Trump said the release of Caitlan Coleman and her family from the Haqqani network is an indication of a better working relationship with Pakistan.

“The Pakistani government’s cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America’s wish that it do more to provide security in the region,” the president said at the White House. “They worked very hard on this.”

He added, “I believe they’re starting to respect the United States again. It’s very important. A lot of countries are starting to respect the United States of America once again.”

The family had been abducted five years ago while hiking in Afghanistan.