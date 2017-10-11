President Trump tweeted Thursday that emergency services cannot remain in Puerto Rico indefinitely.

“’Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.’ says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of…..” he tweetedcontinuing, “…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend….”

” …We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” he concluded.

The president has been highly criticized for his handling of the situation in Puerto Rico where Hurricane Maria made landfall last month. Many, including the San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulí Cruz, said Mr. Trump was far more delayed in providing aid and supplies to the island than he was to Texas or Florida, where other hurricanes also caused massive damage.

But Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said that the administration has answered the island’s call for supplies in a timely manner. He recently said that distributions of the supplies already on the island have been slow, adding that he’ll launch an investigation to determine why some parts of Puerto Rico have not received the supplies.



Mr. Trump was also criticized for bringing up Puerto Rico’s debt problem during a time of crisis. He said that the federal government would likely forgive the debt when the discussion came up.

