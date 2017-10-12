ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI director says investigators haven’t yet determined a motive behind a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival, but they’re still digging.

Speaking to reporters Thursday following a ribbon-cutting for the FBI’s new Atlanta building, Director Christopher Wray said considerable efforts are going into “unraveling this horrific act.”

Wray added: “We don’t know yet what the motive is, but that’s not for lack of trying, and if you know anything about the bureau we don’t give up easy.”

Authorities have said Stephen Paddock targeted the country music festival the night of Oct. 1, opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killing 58 people and wounding 489.

Wray spent much of his adult life working in Atlanta and said returning for the ribbon-cutting was especially meaningful.