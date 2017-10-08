Figuring out who will start when has been a fantastical exercise for the Washington Nationals during the National League Division Series.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that Gio Gonzalez will start deciding Game 5. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. in Nationals Park. The series is tied, 2-2. Whichever team wins Thursday night will open the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Gonzalez pitched Game 2 of the series. He allowed three earned runs in five innings. Gonzalez has a 4.24 career ERA in the postseason.

Tanner Roark and Max Scherzer will also be available out of the bullpen.