Free Speech For People, a non-profit progressive organization, sent an open letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. on Thursday, asking him to reprimand Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch for giving a speech at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. last month, saying it violated the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges.

The group joined other allied organizations in protesting Justice Gorsuch’s speech in September, alleging he is not maintaining integrity and independence by appearing at an educational event, which was hosted by The Fund for American Studies at the venue.

“We respectfully urge you to issue a letter of reprimand to Justice Gorsuch and to publish an official Court policy on the ethics issues involved with appearing at a venue owned by the president of the United States,” the letter reads.