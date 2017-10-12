WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Southwestern Vermont Health Care will acquire Deerfield Valley Rescue’s building in a new agreement as both companies look to expand in Wilmington.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports SVHC will move into the DVR building and provide financial support as the company begins a fundraising campaign for a new facility. Both companies had previously operated in neighboring buildings.

SVHC plans to develop a new health center complete with new exam rooms, provider space and a supplemental parking lot. The proposed center will be about 5,000 square feet.

DVR plans to move to a former welding shop. The company plans to buy the property and move in around Dec. 1. DVR officials say the new site will offer more space for training along with new ambulance bays.

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/