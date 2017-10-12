The House overcame a conservative rebellion Thursday to pass a new round of disaster relief, saying the $37.7 billion is needed to replenish funds that are quickly depleting in the wake of one of the worst hurricane seasons in recent history.

The bill, which still needs Senate approval, will keep assistance flowing to Puerto Rico and also help flesh out the ongoing assistance in Texas and Florida.

And lawmakers warned it’s not the last time they ask for cash.

“There will be others,” promised House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, New Jersey Republican.

The bill passed 353-69, signaling overwhelming bipartisan support.

Still 69 Republicans voted against it, with complaints that the package was unbalanced or that leaders should have sought cuts elsewhere, rather than tack the money onto the deficit.