White House chief of staff John F. Kelly said Thursday that reports of dissension in the West Wing are overblown and that he’s not quitting his new post.

“Although I read it all the time, I’m not quitting today,” Mr. Kelly said tongue-in-cheek in a surprise appearance in the White House press room. “I don’t think I’m being fired today. I’m not so frustrated in this job that I’m thinking of leaving.”

He did say the job he’s held for about 10 weeks is “the hardest job I’ve ever had.”

“This is the most important job I’ve ever had,” he said. “I’m not frustrated. This is really, really hard work running the United States of America. There was an awful lot of things that, in my view. were kicked down the road and have to be dealt with.”

He reiterated, “Unless things change, I’m not quitting, I’m not getting fired.”