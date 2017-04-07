President Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been called to testify before congressional Russian election meddling probes next week.

Both the House and Senate intelligence committees are expected to interview her and she could also gather with the Senate Judiciary Committee, sources familiar with her plans told CNN.

Republicans have been eager to question Ms. Lynch about an infamous tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton in June 2016, a meeting which has triggered suspicions about the Obama Department of Justice’s impartiality toward Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at the height of the election.

Republicans have accused of Ms. Lynch of attempting to influence the FBI’s investigation into Ms. Clinton’s private email use while secretary of state. Both Ms. Lynch and Mr. Clinton say the meeting at the Phoenix airport was a chance social encounter.

The former attorney general will be the latest Obama official to testify on the Russian scandal.

On Friday, former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power is slated to appear before a closed-door session of the House Intelligence Committee, multiple Capitol Hill sources say.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has pushed committee investigators to probe the possibility that Ms. Power and other Obama officials spied on the Trump campaign and transition personnel.