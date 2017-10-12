WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman accused of fleeing Kansas and taking her children to Russia amid a divorce has been charged with international parental kidnapping.

Federal prosecutors say a grand jury on Wednesday indicted 37-year-old Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley. She was arrested last month in Wichita but investigators believe her three children remain in Russia.

Prosecutors say she left the U.S. three years ago with one child from her first marriage and another child from a second marriage. She gave birth to a third child about two months after returning to Russia.

Prosecutors say she allowed her ex-husband to communicate with the children, but he wasn’t allowed to see them when he flew to meet her on the border of Poland and Russia in 2015.

She emigrated to the U.S. in 2003 and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen.